Amogy in MOU with eFuels innovator Infinium

Brooklyn, N.Y., based ammonia-to-power specialist Amogy Inc. and Sacramento, Calif., based eFuels provider Infinium have signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) to explore opportunities to integrate their technologies and develop commercial applications across the eFuels and green ammonia value chain.

A key focus of this collaboration is the potential integration of Amogy’s ammonia-cracking technology to provide low-cost, accessible green hydrogen feedstock as an input to produce Infinium’s eFuels.

Infinium’s eFuels, also known as electrofuels or Power-to-X (p2X) fuels, are produced from green hydrogen and waste carbon dioxide (CO2) in a proprietary process. Amogy’s ammonia-cracking technology leverages its catalyst materials to crack ammonia into hydrogen and nitrogen at lower reaction temperatures with high durability, reducing heating and maintenance requirements.

On identifying promising applications, Infinium and Amogy will initiate strategic pilot programs, showcasing tangible and scalable implementations of their clean technology solutions. The partnership also entails the evaluation of additional opportunities for collaboration, with a focus on the development of commercial use cases.

“Ingenuity and collaboration are critical to creating decarbonization solutions today. Our partnership with Amogy will go a long way toward helping advance our ability to rapidly scale the production of ultra-low carbon Infinium eFuels, including eSAF, eDiesel and eNaphtha,” said Robert Schuetzle, CEO at Infinium.

“We are thrilled to forge this alliance with Infinium. By uniting our expertise and resources, we aim to unlock innovative opportunities that will pave the way for sustainable solutions,” says Seonghoon Woo, CEO of Amogy. “This partnership reflects a shared commitment to accelerating technologies that can contribute to the reduction of carbon emissions in the heavy industry sectors.”

The two companies are also exploring collaborations with both Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (MHI) Group and SK Innovation for deployment of the integrated solution.

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (MHI) has invested in both Infinium and Amogy and is exploring potential collaboration for new solutions and applications in energy sector project development.

“Decarbonizing heavy industries requires numerous approaches that can concurrently and collaboratively help mitigate greenhouse gas emissions,” said Ricky Sakai, senior vice president of new business development at MHI of America. “We are excited to see how Amogy’s emission-free, energy-dense ammonia solution and Infinium’s proprietary eFuels production process might be aligned to overcome challenges and accelerate the global availability of commercial decarbonization solutions.”

Korean-headquartered SK Trading International (SKTI), which invests in solutions that contribute to addressing climate change and environmental pollution,is an investor in Infinium while its parent company SK Innovation has invested in Amogy.

“Our global goals to slow the warming of the planet require significant efforts so they can quickly scale, find synergies, and explore new pathways,” said Hyunchol Park, managing director and head of global trading at SKTI. “Infinium and Amogy are leaders in their progress and proven solutions, and I believe their partnership will result in the identification of breakthrough opportunities to expand and grow access to cleaner fuels.”