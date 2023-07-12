AmFELS delivers second LNG-fueled Pasha Hawaii containership

Pasha Hawaii has taken delivery of the MV Janet Marie, the second of two new ‘Ohana Class, 774-foot LNG-fueled containerships built at the AmFELS shipyard in Brownsville, Texas. The new vessel joins the company’s first ‘Ohana Class vessel, MV George III, which began service on August 17, 2022, in serving the Hawaii/Mainland trade lane

Operating on LNG from day one, the new Jones Act vessel, like its sister ship, George III, surpasses the current IMO 2030 emission standards for ocean vessels. Energy efficiencies are also achieved with a state-of-the-art engine, an optimized hull form and a high-efficiency rudder and propeller.

Pasha Hawaii is a wholly owned subsidiary of the family-owned global logistics and transportation company, The Pasha Group.

The ‘Ohana Class vessels are named in honor of George Pasha, III and Janet Marie Pasha, the late parents of The Pasha Group president and CEO George Pasha, IV, marking three generations of service to Hawaii.

“We are very grateful to welcome our second ship as a testament to my parents and our incredible Pasha Hawaii team members who continue to raise the bar on excellence and dedication,” said George Pasha, IV. “Once again, we are extremely proud of the perseverance and commitment of our partners at AmFELS, and the skilled men and women at the shipyard, including our own on-site team members, who have proven once more that shipbuilding and ingenuity are alive and well in the United States.”

“We are delighted that MV Janet Marie will be joining its sister vessel, MV George III, on the West Coast,” said Kelvin Fok, president of AmFELS, a member of the Singapore headquartered Seatrium Group. “We have developed a strong partnership with The Pasha Group through the construction of these two vessels and look forward to continuing this relationship for future ventures.”