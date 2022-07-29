Keppel AmFELS delivers first of two Pasha Hawaii LNG-fueled box ships Written by Nick Blenkey









Hawaii-based Pasha Hawaii has taken delivery of the M/V George III from the Keppel AmFels shipyard in Brownsville, Texas. The 744-foot long, 2,525 TEU containership is the first LNG-powered vessel to fuel on the U.S. West Coast and the first to serve Hawaii.

The ship is the first of two new Ohana Class containerships to join Pasha Hawaii’s fleet, serving the Hawaii/Mainland trade lane. The Ohana Class vessels are named in honor of George Pasha, III and Janet Marie, the late parents of Pasha Group President and CEO George Pasha, IV, marking three generations of service to Hawaii.

Operating fully on natural gas from day one, the new Jones Act vessel surpasses the International Maritime Organization (IMO) 2030 emission standards for ocean vessels.

Energy efficiencies are also achieved with a state-of-the-art MAN B&W 7S80ME-GI Mk 9.5 engine, an optimized hull form, and a high-efficiency rudder and propeller.

“Today marks a moment in time that will be remembered by many of us, including my family and our incredible team members at Pasha Hawaii who worked tirelessly to bring MV George III to life,” said George Pasha, IV. “As we welcome the new MV George III to the Pasha Hawaii fleet, we stand incredibly proud of the perseverance and commitment of our partners at Keppel AmFELS, and the skilled men and women at the shipyard on this tremendous accomplishment. We look forward to beginning service to Hawaii in August and taking delivery of the Janet Marie later this year.”

“We are pleased to deliver Pasha Hawaii’s first LNG-powered containership,” said David Wedgeworth, president of Keppel AmFELS. “By working closely with Pasha Hawaii, we were able to resolve operational challenges posed by COVID-19 and deliver the vessel to their satisfaction. Built to Keppel O&M’s proprietary design, M/V George III exemplifies our engineering and design expertise as well as our in-depth experience in LNG.”