Alfa Laval’s PureBallast 2.0 BWMS gains USCG type approval

In a posting on its Maritime Commons blog, the U.S. Coast Guard reports that its Marine Safety Center has issued the 39th U.S. Coast Guard BWMS Type Approval Certificate to Alfa Laval Tumba AB after a detailed review of the manufacturer’s type approval application determined the system met the requirements of 46 CFR 162.060.

The treatment principle of the PureBallast 2.0 BWMS is based on filtration and UV treatment at intake and UV treatment at discharge. This approval covers six models with maximum treatment rated capacities of between 250 and 2,500 cu.m /h.