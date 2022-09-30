AET and PTT ink MOU on ammonia-fueled Aframax duo

Here’s another vote for ammonia as shipping’s green fuel of the future. Thai state-owned energy company PTT and Singapore-headquartered MISC group member AET Tankers have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) for the development and construction of two zero-emission Aframax tankers that will be powered by green ammonia.

AET will select a suitable shipyard and the two zero-emission dual-fuel tankers are to be delivered to PTT for long-term charters commencing in fourth quarter 2025 and first quarter 2026 respectively.

Mr Disathat Panyarachun, SEVP, International Trading Business Unit, PTT, said: “PTT is very pleased to sign this MOU with AET, a member of the MISC Group, for our study to develop the first net-zero emission Aframaxes, as we are both aligned that the global shipping community must act now and we see green ammonia powered vessels as one of the pathways to achieve decarbonization goals.”

“This MOU signing marks another significant milestone in our growing partnership with PTT as we both place great importance on driving the shipping decarbonization journey ahead of 2050,” said Capt. Rajalingam Subramaniam, AET President & CEO and MISC Group COO. “Our collaboration with PTT also goes beyond these first two net-zero green ammonia powered Aframaxes. As like-minded partners, this MOU provides an avenue to work together on the design, safety and operational aspects as well as reskilling of mariners as part of the deliverables prior to the potential investment in this innovative project to meet the 2050 environmental agenda earlier than later. Providing the much-needed boost to create a green ammonia corridor in Southeast Asia would be another desired outcome of this MOU. For us, this collaboration with PTT will be complementary to the Castor Initiative, a multinational coalition championed by MISC and its Castor partners committed to make zero-emission in shipping a reality.”