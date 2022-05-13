Admiral Linda Fagan confirmed as Coast Guard commandant

The Senate has confirmed Admiral Linda L. Fagan as commandant of the U.S. Coast Guard. Fagan, whose nomination was announced in April, will be the first woman to hold the position.

President Biden issued this statement:

“It is with deep pride that I congratulate Admiral Linda L. Fagan on her confirmation by the Senate as commandant of the U.S. Coast Guard. Admiral Fagan is the Coast Guard’s first woman to hold the rank of four-star admiral. Today, she again makes history not only as the first woman to lead the Coast Guard—but also as the first woman service chief of any U.S. military service. Admiral Fagan’s leadership, experience, and integrity are second to none, and I know she will advance the Coast Guard’s mission to ensure our nation’s maritime safety and security.

“My administration is committed to seeing more qualified women in senior leadership and command roles; making sure women can succeed and thrive throughout their military careers. Today, Admiral Fagan’s confirmation as commandant of the U.S. Coast Guard signals to women and girls across our nation they have a place in protecting their country at the highest level.”

Admiral Fagan is expected to relieve the current commandant, Adm. Karl L. Schultz, during a change of command ceremony planned for June 1, 2022 in Washington, D.C. Adm. Schultz will retire following the change of command this summer.