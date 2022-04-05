Admiral Linda L. Fagan nominated to be next USCG commandant

President Biden has nominated Adm. Linda L. Fagan to serve as the 27th commandant of the U.S. Coast Guard. On confirmation, she would be the first woman to serve as commandant of the Coast Guard.

Previously, she served as commander of the Coast Guard Pacific Area overseeing operations from the Rocky Mountains to the waters off the East Coast of Africa/

Adm. Fagan is expected to relieve the current commandant, Adm. Karl L. Schultz, during a change of command ceremony planned for June 1, 2022 in Washington, D.C. Adm. Schultz will retire following the change of command this summer.

“Admiral Fagan is an exceptional senior Coast Guard officer and nominee, possessing the keen intellect, the depth of operational experience, and the well-honed leadership and managerial acumen to serve with distinction as our service’s 27th commandant,” said Adm. Schultz.

POULIN NOMINATED TO BE NEXT VICE COMMANDANT

Adm. Fagan has selected and the president has nominated Vice Adm. Steven D. Poulin to be the Coast Guard’s 33rd vice commandant. Vice Adm. Poulin currently serves as the commander of the Coast Guard Atlantic Area and is responsible for all Coast Guard missions from the Rocky Mountains to the Arabian Gulf. The Atlantic Area commander concurrently serves as commander, Coast Guard Defense Force East providing Coast Guard mission support to the Department of Defense and combatant commanders.

On confirmation, Vice Adm. Poulin is expected to relieve Adm. Fagan as vice commandant of the Coast Guard during a change of watch ceremony planned for May 24, 2022 in Washington, D.C.