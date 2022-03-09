ACI Boats wins order to build 4 fishing vessels for American Samoa

Port Townsend, Wash., based ACI Boats reports that it has been awarded a $3 million dollar contract by American Samoa’s Departmentnt of Commerce for four “Super Alia” commercial fishing vessels.

All four boats will be 38 foot x 14 foot semi-displacement catamarans, designed by ACI Boats and Nordland, Wash., based Coastwise Marine Design.

Constructed with 5086 aluminum hull skins, and 5052 aluminum interior transverse frames, each fishing vessel is identical in design and will be built to specifications that include ACI Boats’ signature self-bailing decks, a forward leaning full width cabin with cuddy, galley, and head compartment.

The boats will have an extended aluminum roof over the aft deck to shade the work area.

Fishing equipment will include Lingren- Pitman commercial hydraulic longline gear, three ProFisher electric deep-sea reels, a work table, and two 75 cubic foot insulated fish holds.

The boats will be powered by twin 195HP Yanmar diesel inboards, and outfitted with Garmin navigation electronics.

The first of the four fishing vessels, to be completed in fall/winter 2022, will be used as a training platform for boat owners, captains, and deckhands.

The following three boats, will be completed over the course of 18 months and will then be available for lease by the American Samoa Dept. of Commerce, intended to support the growth and safety of the local fishing fleet.

“It is our goal and vision to stabilize, further develop, and grow the fresh fish industry to support our local restaurants and tourism industry,” said Michael McDonald, Department of Commerce assistant director. ‘”In addition, we plan to export high grade fresh fish to the global markets so as to create additional economic opportunities for our business owners and entrepreneurs. The Super Alia is at the center of this strategy and we are looking forward to making this become a reality.”

“We are excited to take on this project, signaling a positive step in the expansion and growth of our business, and workforce in the port of Port Townsend,” said ACI Boats owner and founder Cory Armstrong. “This is an amazing opportunity for us as a business to build four fishing vessels vessels to the same specifications, while also providing a safe anddurable product to the people of American Samoa.”