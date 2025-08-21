ABS Wavesight names Steve Bomgardner its chief customer officer

ABS Wavesight, the ABS-affiliated maritime Software-as-a-Service company, has appointed Captain Stephen (Steve) Bomgardner as chief customer officer (CCO).

Bomgardner comes to the role with more than 23 years of maritime leadership experience encompassing operations, regulatory compliance and environmental innovation. Most recently, he served as vice president of shipping & offshore solutions at Pole Star Global, where he directed strategic growth initiatives and oversaw the integration of advanced vessel analytics into established tracking platforms.

“Steve’s extensive expertise and proven leadership in delivering customer-centric solutions will be instrumental as we continue to strengthen our client relationships and drive measurable outcomes,” said Staci Satterwhite, ABS Wavesight’s CEO. “His appointment underscores our commitment to ensuring that customers realize the full value of our technology.”

“I’m honored to join ABS Wavesight at such a pivotal time in its growth,” said Bomgardner. “With decades of maritime experience, I’m excited to help strengthen our customer relationships and deliver innovative solutions that support operational excellence across the industry.”

Prior to his role at Pole Star Global, Bomgardner led global commercial development for real-time emissions monitoring technologies and held senior regulatory roles with the Bahamas Maritime Authority (BMA) and the Liberian International Ship & Corporate Registry (LISCR). At LISCR, he established and managed the offshore & gas technology department, supporting the rapid expansion of offshore fleets and serving clients operating drillships, rigs, and FPSOs.

Bomgardner’s career began with 15 years in offshore drilling operations aboard some of the industry’s most advanced vessels. He holds a bachelor of science in marine transportation degree from Texas A&M University and an MBA from Georgetown University.

As CCO, he will focus on enhancing client engagement, retention, and value realization.