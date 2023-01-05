ABS representative joins Marine Log editorial advisory board

Jessica Mahaffey, vice president and chief marketing officer for ABS, recently joined the Marine Log editorial advisory board. Advisory board members act as points of consultation on editorial ideas, including story topics, podcasts, Q&As, webinars, and any other initiatives Marine Log takes on.

Mahaffey is responsible for leading the development and execution of measurable strategies globally for strategic marketing efforts, external relations, and employee communications at ABS. Previously, she was senior director of corporate affairs with global responsibility for leading the company’s external communications strategies, including media relations, industry events, reputation and thought leadership, stakeholder engagement, digital marketing, branding and creative services.

Prior to joining ABS in 2019, Mahaffey was vice president of external affairs at Direct Energy, where she held several marketing, communications, and regulatory senior leadership positions.

Mahaffey has a bachelor’s degree in journalism and public relations, and a secondary concentration in marketing and management from Baylor University.

Marine Log and its advisory board members focus on the entire marine market—from towboats to tankers—and these carefully selected advisors speak directly to the diversity of the market, providing an unparalleled range of insightful perspectives and expertise.

“As Marine Log has continued to grow and expand its maritime focus, we wanted to have an editorial advisory board made up of industry presidents, CEOs and executives who can help us shine light on critical topics for our readers, event attendees and podcast and webinar listeners,” said Heather Ervin, editor in chief of Marine Log. “We are quite proud of this board and look forward to the new ideas that come from our conversations.”