ABS awards Hanwha a world first ammonia gas turbine AiP Written by Nick Blenkey









Hanwha Group’s plans to have ammonia gas turbine powered ships in the water by 2028, first disclosed in February of this year, are moving rapidly along.

Hanwha Power Systems has now received Approval in Principle (AiP) from the American Bureau of Shipping (ABS) for an ammonia fuel gas turbine conversion design aimed at 174,000 cubic meter LNG carriers. The award of the AiP is the result of a joint development project between Hanwha and ABS that was established on August 13, 2025, with Hanwha Power Systems successfully completing core engineering design and safety verification in a short period of time.

Ammonia does not emit carbon dioxide when burned, making it a promising alternative fuel for achieving carbon neutrality in shipping. Hanwha Power Systems is developing a vessel propulsion system that operates on 100% ammonia without using any pilot oil (ignition fuel) in small quantities.

With IMO setting the goal of achieving carbon neutrality in the international marine industry by 2050 and introducing specific environmental regulations, the ammonia gas turbine is regarded as a technology that opens up a zero-carbon maritime market.

Photo: Hanwha Power Systems

The AiP was granted after a thorough review and approval process of essential engineering documents, including the process flow diagram (PFD), operation and control philosophy, and equipment list, general arrangement (GA), Machinery arrangement (MA), toxic area detection, Emergency Shutdown System (ESD), fire safety drawings, and the hazard identification (HAZID) report. This approval officially confirms compliance with international safety standards for ammonia-fueled ships, as certified by the ABS.

With this AiP, Hanwha Power Systems has secured the foundation to propose retrofit packages for converting various ship types, including existing LNG carriers, to ammonia fuel. The company plans to strengthen its position in the global ship decarbonization market through expanded collaboration among shipowners, shipyards, and classification societies.

Hyoung-seok Kim, head of the maritime solutions business division at Hanwha Power Systems stated, “This AiP achievement demonstrates the technical and commercial viability of gas turbine propulsion systems utilizing ammonia fuel. We will continue to expand cooperation with shipowners, shipyards, and classification societies to progress toward practical application and commercial operation of this technology.”

The AiP certificate was presented in a ceremony at this week’s Gastech 2025 event in Milan, Italy.

In addition to showcasing ammonia gas turbines, Hanwha Power Systems is also introducing ship FSRU modification technology and CO2 compressors used in the core processes of carbon capture and storage (CCUS).