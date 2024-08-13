AAM to build new UNCW research vessel

Bellingham, Wash.-headquartered All American Marine (AAM) has won a contract to build an advanced 73-foot research vessel for the University of North Carolina Wilmington (UNCW).

Designed by Auckland, New Zealand, based Teknicraft Marine, the 73 x 26.7 foot twin-engine, propeller-driven aluminum catamaran will operate as a multipurpose research platform capable of conducting a wide range of UNCW scientific missions, including oceanographic surveys, biological studies, and educational outreach programs.

Complying with U.S. Coast Guard Subchapter T requirements, it will feature Teknicraft’s proven hydrofoil-assisted hull. Reducing drag, enhancing fuel efficiency, and deliveringsuperior passenger comfort, the dynamic hull design is optimized for stability and performance in various sea conditions.

Powered by twin Scania Di16-082M EPA Tier 3 engines, each producing 800 metric horsepower at 2,100 rpm, the vessel will achieve a transit speed of 21 knots and a fuel-efficient survey operation speed of 1.5 knots. The large fuel capacity of 1,500 gallons ensures extended operational range and endurance.

Its state-of-the-art navigation, communication, and scientific equipment outfit includes a Kongsberg ADCP electronics suite and a fixed WASSP multibeam system. This advanced technology will facilitate comprehensive oceanographic and biological research.

The design incorporates large wet and dry lab spaces, comfortable live-aboard quarters for up to 10 personnel, and the capacity to accommodate 20 passengers for day trips. It will also support dive operations and the deployment and retrieval of ROVs and AUVs.

The project will involve rigorous sea trials to ensure all systems and components perform as required.

“Our collaboration with UNCW is a significant advancement in our commitment to supporting marine research and education by building this next-gen research vessel,” said AAM president and COO Ron Wille. “This vessel will offer the faculty, students, and partners at UNCW a cutting-edge platform to explore and study the marine environment, greatly contributing to their mission of advancing marine science.”

The vessel will support a wide range of scientific missions over its projected 30-year service life, including:

Oceanographic surveys : Conducting multibeam side scan, magnetometer, and sub-bottom profiler surveys, as well as deploying oceanographic instrumentation and moorings.

: Conducting multibeam side scan, magnetometer, and sub-bottom profiler surveys, as well as deploying oceanographic instrumentation and moorings. Biological studies : Facilitating marine mammal monitoring, deploying trawl nets, and conducting water quality and sediment sampling.

: Facilitating marine mammal monitoring, deploying trawl nets, and conducting water quality and sediment sampling. Educational outreach: Engaging students and the public in marine science through hands-on educational programs, supporting up to 20 participants on day trips.

“All American Marine remains steadfast in our commitment to advance manufacturing techniques and integrate the latest technology, producing reliable and efficient research vessels,” said AAM business development manager Daniel Zech. “We have refined our designs over the past five years through multiple vessel builds with specialized research missions. We are proud to announce yet another state-of-the-art vessel, this time for the University of North Carolina Wilmington (UNCW). This new vessel will significantly enhance the university’s eco-conscious research and education efforts, further supporting conservation initiatives along the Eastern Seaboard.”