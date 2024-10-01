ARC Endeavor joins American Roll-On Roll-Off Carrier Group fleet

American Roll-On Roll-Off Carrier Group (ARC) reports that M/V ARC Endeavor has joined its U.S.-flag fleet. M/V ARC Endeavor was reflagged to American registry on September 27, as the tenth U.S.-flag roll-on roll-off (RO/RO) vessel in ARC’s fleet. The reflagging was conducted by the U.S. Coast Guard in the Port of Baltimore, Md.

Originally built in 2011, ARC Endeavor was previously operated under the Maltese flag as Tugela by Wilhelmsen Lines Shipowning Malta Ltd prior to being acquired by ARC, which is a member of the Wallenius Wilhelmsen Group.

“ARC has consistently invested in new tonnage and this latest RO/RO is the ninth ship we have brought into the American fleet since 2016. ARC Endeavor further strengthens ARC’s position as a leading logistics company and the largest U.S. flag RO/RO carrier,” said Eric Ebeling, ARC president & CEO. “We are proud that this investment will also enable us to grow our talented team, hiring more captains, mates, engineers, mariners and more to crew these critical vessels. And, a thank you to Captain Pat Burkett and the entire Coast Guard Sector Maryland-National Capital Region team for the exceptional support during the reflag.”

M/V ARC Endeavor will be the company’s fifth U.S.-flag Large Car Truck Carrier (LCTC). The vessel measures 754 feet (229.99 meters) in length with a 21-foot (6.50 meters) high stern opening and a stern ramp rated for cargo weighing up to 320 tons. In terms of car-equivalent units, the ARC Endeavor can carry over 7,500 vehicles at once.

“On behalf of the men and women of American Maritime Officers (AMO), congratulations to ARC on another addition to their superb fleet of vessels,” said AMO National President Willie Barrere said. “AMO appreciates our outstanding working relationship with ARC and its service to our nation’s armed forces, and we look forward to continuing our partnership and growing together in the future.”

ARC says the M/V ARC Endeavor will be among the most capable and militarily useful vessels in the U.S.-flag commercial fleet, able to carry tracked and wheeled vehicles, helicopters, and other high and heavy project cargoes.

ARC is the largest U.S.-flag RO/RO operator and a participant in the Maritime Security Program and the Voluntary Intermodal Sealift Agreement.