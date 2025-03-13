Hanwha Systems cybersecurity solution gains ABS type approval

ABS has issued Hanwha Systems a type approval for IACS UR E27 cyber resilience requirements for its cybersecurity solution, SecuAider.

The SecuAider software solution offers protection to a vessel’s data and networks from advanced cyberattacks, such as ransomware and malware.

The ABS E27 certification is part of the ABS Cyber Resilience Program that evaluates a range of digitally enabled systems and equipment, looking at the security controls implemented at the design, construction, commissioning and operational life of a vessel, to support the vessel owner’s cyber resilience program.

“Our cyber evaluations support equipment vendors by evaluating compliance with IACS and ABS Cyber Resilience requirements. We look forward to continuing our work with Hanwha Systems where together we are helping owners and operators assess digital vulnerabilities in maritime computer systems,” said Gareth Burton, ABS senior vice president, global engineering.

Myeong Seob Cho, naval business division leader and vice president for Hanwha Systems, said: “Hanwha Systems’ SecuAider is a cybersecurity solution that protects data and networks. It is installed in the ship’s network and linked to on-board systems and equipment. With SecuAider, ships would have enhanced cyber resilience to protect against advanced cyberattacks, such as ransomware, DDoS attacks or malicious code infections, which have been rapidly increasing in recent years. It analyzes and controls cyber situations in real-time without degrading performance of legacy on-board systems and equipment of a ship. Hanwha Systems’ cutting-edge cybersecurity system integration (SI) technology, featuring SecuAider not only provides solutions to ensure ships comply with E26 requirements but also significantly enhances cyber resilience to a defense standard.”