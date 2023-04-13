ABS Wavesight adds ransomware defense and response to its offering Written by Nick Blenkey









ABS Wavesight, the software-as-a-service (SaaS) company launched by ABS last November, is teaming with managed detection and response (MDR) cybersecurity service provider ActZero to deliver operators 24/7 ransomware defense and response.

ActZero will provide proactive, comprehensive, cybersecurity protection to ABS Wavesight clients alongside ABS Wavesight’s portfolio of vessel and voyage management tools.

The move comes as there is mounting concern about ransomware attacks on maritime interests.

“Offering ABS Wavesight users a cyber solution is not just a natural next step; it’s a necessary one,” said Paul Sells, CEO of ABS Wavesight. “While digitalized ships can offer powerful insights that help operators improve compliance and manage their journeys, connected IT systems come with risks—especially in today’s landscape. ActZero has deep knowledge of that landscape, and its comprehensive services and commitment to keeping up with hackers’ changing techniques will help ensure maritime organizations are aware of any threats to their operations and ready to respond.”

ActZero leverages its defense technology and precision AI detection to continuously test against the latest attack techniques to achieve best-in-class security outcomes.

“Cyber criminals worldwide have set their sights on disrupting critical infrastructure, and we’ve learned the maritime sector is a prime target,” said Sameer Bhalotra, co-founder and CEO of ActZero. “We’re thrilled to combine ActZero’s proven cybersecurity solution with ABS Wavesight’s new technology and join forces to stop cyberattacks on the world’s most critical maritime businesses.”