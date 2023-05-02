Austal USA names Overstreet VP of legal affairs

Shipbuilder Austal USA reports that Adam Overstreet has joined the company as vice president of legal affairs and chief compliance officer. In this role, Overstreet will manage a broad spectrum of legal issues, including employment and labor law matters, commercial transactions, and litigation. As the company’s chief compliance officer, Overstreet will oversee and strengthen the execution of compliance activities throughout the organization.

“Austal USA takes compliance with all laws and government regulations seriously,” said Austal USA president Rusty Murdaugh. “Adam’s deep and diverse experience in compliance, investigations, litigation, and federal procurement makes him well-suited to place Austal in the best position for continued success as a top maritime defense contractor.”

Overstreet joins Austal USA with over 20 years of legal experience. Serving most recently as Huntington Ingalls Industries’ Ingalls Shipbuilding division’s senior counsel, he supervised internal investigations for Ingalls and managed the litigation docket for HII’s Mission Technologies Division. Overstreet also served as an Assistant United States Attorney for 10 years, specializing in the prosecution of white collar crimes.

Overstreet earned a bachelor of arts degree in criminal justice from Auburn University and a juris doctor degree from the University of Alabama School of Law.