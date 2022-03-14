VIDEO: Evergreen containership aground near Baltimore

Another giant Evergreen Marine Corporation containership has grounded, but this time in the Chesapeake Bay, not the Suez Canal.

Though not as large as the notorious 1,312 feet 2 inches long, 20,112 TEU, Ever Given, the ship aground near Craighill Channel, the Ever Forward, is still hefty enough at 1,095 feet long and 12,118 TEU container capacity.

The ship was departing the Port of Baltimore when the incident occurred.

Watchstanders at Coast Guard Sector Maryland-National Capital Region received the initial report from the vessel at 9 p.m., Sunday. Initial reports indicated no injuries, pollution, or damage to the vessel as a result of its running aground.

The Coast Guard and Maryland Department of the Environment are coordinating the refloating of the grounded ship.

Coast Guard watchstanders have issued a Safety Marine Information Broadcast to mariners in the area stating that a safety zone will be in place during salvage operations. Currently, the Ever Forward , though still aground, is not obstructing the navigational channel; however, vessels operating in the vicinity will be required to conduct one-way traffic and transit at a reduced speed.

Although this incident is far less serious than the Ever Given grounding, insurers have been concerned for some time about about the frequency and costs of groundings, with the Steamship Mutual club producing a loss prevention film on the subject called “Shallow Waters, Deep Trouble.”