Gulf Marine Repair shipyard gains Green Marine certification

Hendry Marine Industries’ Gulf Marine Repair shipyard in Tampa, Fla., has been recognized as a certified Green Marine Participant. Awarded at the recent GreenTech Conference in Montreal, Canada, the certification for environmental excellence came after Hendry completed a rigorous and transparent certification process that it started in January.

Green Marine is the largest voluntary environmental certification program for North America’s maritime industry. It encourages the industry to go beyond government regulatory standards to help develop continuously improving environmental and socially sustainable practices.

To gain certification, Hendry Marine assessed its environmental performance based on Green Marine’s detailed framework that includes addressing greenhouse gases and air pollutants, spill prevention, stormwater management, waste management, community impacts, and environmental leadership. Certification is only granted after an independent review by an external verifier accredited by Green Marine.

“For the maritime industry to continue to thrive, we must protect our environment,” said Hal Hendry, special projects manager at Hendry Marine. “This certification shows how committed our company is to being a good environmental steward by implementing the best environmentally and socially sustainable practices.”

Hendry Marine will now demonstrate its continuous improvement of environmental performance as it submits annual self-evaluation reports indicating higher levels of completion for each of the performance indicators.