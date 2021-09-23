McAllister Towing orders two more tractor tugs

New York City headquartered McAllister Towing reports that it has signed a contract for the construction of two 93- by 38-foot tier IV, 84-metric-ton bollard pull, tractor tugs with the option for two more. These tugs will further enhance McAllister’s East Coast fleet with the ability to service its customers largest ships and will bring McAllister’s tractor fleet to 39 tugs with a total of over 182,000 horsepower.

The new 6,770-hp tugs will be powered by 3516E Tier 4 Caterpillar engines with twin Schottel SRP 490 Z-drive units and Markey winches on the bow and stern. Sister vessel Eileen McAllister achieved over 84 metric tons during her ABS bollard pull certification and McAllister anticipates the same or better performance.

Hulls 135 and 136, are being built at the Washburn & Doughty Associates (W&D) shipyard in East Boothbay, Maine, with the first boat slated for delivery in November of 2022. They will be the third and fourth tugs built at W&D for McAllister and will bring the total tugs in McAllister’s fleet built at W&D up to seven.

Martin Costa, McAllister’s Engineering Manager, said: “We look forward to once again working with the professionals at Washburn & Doughty. They are always accommodating and we really appreciate the “in-house” aspect of their work. We anticipate another great building experience with this outstanding maritime family company.”

Family-owned McAllister operates a modern fleet of more than 60 tugs, barges, launches and ferries in over 13 locations along the U.S. East Coast from Portland, Maine, to San Juan, Puerto Rico.