TTB 2023 attendees to tour USS Alabama Battleship Memorial Park

TTB 2023 attendees will have the chance to visit USS Alabama Battleship Memorial Park on March 8 to wrap up the conference in Mobile, Ala.

Attendees who register for the tour will board the USS Alabama battleship and explore 12 decks. The tour will include a look down inside the oldest submarine on public display, the USS Drum. Other features of the tour include a 26-foot Motor Surf Launch, a 41-foot UTB, and a Vietnam-era river patrol boat.

Throughout the park are historic aircrafts—an A-12 Blackbird spy plane, OS2U Kingfisher, F-86L Sabre jet, a B-52 bomber, and a flight simulator.

Limited space is available as we explore America’s most unique military attraction.

Transportation to and from the park will be provided.

“TTB is an opportunity to participate in a dialogue with the entire tug, towboat and barge industry’s leadership on key strategic challenges, issues, trends, lessons learned, and new project and technological developments,” says Marine Log Editor-in-Chief Heather Ervin. “We are excited to return to Mobile after a successful TTB 2022 there last year.”

Registration is open for the only event dedicated exclusively to the tug, towboat and barge segments of the maritime transportation industry. More information, including the tour and keynote speaker, will be announced this year.

While sponsors continue to come in for the event

