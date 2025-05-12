Silverback teams with Petestep for new law enforcement boat Written by Nick Blenkey









Tacoma, Wash.-based aluminum boat specialist Silverback Marine is partnering with Norsborg, Sweden-based designer Petestep to build a high performance law enforcement vessel for the New Mexico State Parks Rangers.

The boat will feature Petestep’s patented Spraywater technology. Unlike traditional stepped hulls, the Petestep technology utilizes angled deflectors that take advantage of the spray energy generated by the hull when underway.

Image: Silverback Marine

Compared to a standard monohull, the reduction in G force (slamming) is reduced up to 50%, with the Petestep design, with an average overall reduction of 30%. In addition to the increased ride comfort and reduced operator fatigue, speed and fuel efficiency is improved by 35%, which translates to significant cost savings for agencies over time.

“Our design team spent over a year interviewing actual marine law enforcement captains and officers, carefully documenting input on layout and configuration, as well as identifying common complaints with traditional patrol craft,” says Silverback. “Operator fatigue and ability to beach with easy bow access were two common themes across all agencies.”

The vessel to be built for the New Mexico State Parks Rangers will have an 18-inch wide bow door for easy landing, non-marking full perimeter fendering, and generous shelter.

The vessel is also equipped with Shoxs suspension seating, dual weapon lockers, and Whelen lighting and siren systems.

With a top speed of over 60 miles per hour, the 21-foot vessel is designed to be extremely versatile, nimble, and suited for a range of sea states including river, lake, bay, and modest offshore conditions.

The first vessel has commenced construction, with delivery scheduled for late summer

2025.