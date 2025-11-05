Ports of Indiana gets two FEMA grants to enhance security infrastructure

Ports of Indiana has been awarded two federal grants from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) to strengthen security infrastructure and assessment capabilities at its Burns Harbor and Jeffersonville ports.

The FEMA Port Security Grant Program provides funding to state and municipal entities to help protect critical port infrastructure from terrorism, enhance maritime domain awareness, improve port-wide maritime security risk management, and maintain or reestablish maritime security mitigation protocols that support port recovery and resiliency capabilities.

The grants made to Ports of Indiana, totaling more than $140,000, will support critical upgrades and evaluations that advance the safety and resilience of Indiana’s multimodal logistics network.

Burns Harbor – CCTV infrastructure upgrades

A $115,691 federal grant will fund the procurement and installation of advanced CCTV infrastructure at the Burns Harbor port. The project includes installation of new lighting and fiber – which will enhance surveillance capabilities. Ports of Indiana will contribute a $38,564 match to complete the project.

Jeffersonville – Comprehensive security assessment

A $25,000 federal grant will support a third-party security assessment at the Jeffersonville port. The assessment will evaluate all aspects of physical and cybersecurity, identify vulnerabilities, recommend improvements, and produce a Facility Security Plan (FSP) tailored to the port’s operational needs. No matching funds are required for this project.

Proactive security investment

“These grants reflect our ongoing commitment to proactive security investment and operational excellence across Indiana’s ports,” said Ports of Indiana COO David Parrott “We’re grateful for FEMA’s support in helping us strengthen infrastructure and safeguard critical assets that drive economic growth.”

Dan Henson, security manager at Ports of Indiana-Burns Harbor added, “Maintaining and improving the highest level of security at our ports is of utmost importance, given the significance of Ports of Indiana to this state’s economy. We are extremely appreciative of FEMA’s recognition of that fact and their assistance toward that goal.”