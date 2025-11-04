Port NOLA gets approval to expand FTZ

The Port of New Orleans (Port NOLA) reports that the U.S, Department of Commerce has approved its application to expand the port’s Foreign Trade Zone (FTZ No. 2) service area to include St. Tammany Parish. FTZ No. 2 already covers Orleans, Jefferson, and St. Bernard Parishes. This expansion positions the port and the broader Southeast Louisiana business community to attract new investment, support regional economic development, and create jobs.

“This approval marks a significant milestone for Port NOLA and our regional partners,” said Beth Branch, Port NOLA president and CEO. “By expanding our Foreign Trade Zone into St. Tammany Parish, we are offering businesses another powerful tool to strengthen their competitiveness, increase trade opportunities, and ultimately generate new jobs across the region.”

Why FTZ expansion matters

A Foreign Trade Zone (FTZ) is a secure area under U.S. Customs and Border Protection supervision that allows businesses to defer, reduce, or even eliminate duties on imported goods. FTZ designation gives companies greater flexibility in supply chain management and encourages international trade.

Through a strategic partnership with the St. Tammany Economic Development Corporation (St. Tammany EDC), Port NOLA is supporting expanded opportunities for growth on the Northshore, as well as increasing revenue across both the region and the state.

“The expansion of FTZ No. 2 into St. Tammany underscores the value of regional collaboration in driving economic growth,” said Russell Richardson, president and CEO of St. Tammany EDC. “This designation not only strengthens our connection to global markets but also reinforces St. Tammany’s role as a critical hub for commerce and logistics in Southeast Louisiana. By extending this resource to the Northshore, we’re creating new opportunities for businesses to expand operations, strengthen supply chains, and contribute to Louisiana’s long-term prosperity.”

Regional competitiveness and job creation

Expanding FTZ No. 2 into St. Tammany will help move more cargo through the Port of New Orleans while also enhancing Louisiana’s role in global commerce. “Ultimately, this expansion is about ensuring our businesses can compete and thrive,” Branch added. “The Port of New Orleans is proud to work alongside St. Tammany leaders to create long-term economic opportunities that benefit our entire region.”

FTZ No. 2 is administered by the Board of Commissioners of the Port of New Orleans pursuant to a grant of authority issued by the Foreign-Trade Zones Board, Washington, D.C., on July 16, 1946. Today, there are more than 30 designated usage-driven sites throughout Greater New Orleans.

The Foreign-Trade Zone program, created by Congress in 1934, stimulates growth for U.S. companies competing internationally by allowing delayed or reduced duty payments. An FTZ is a secure area located at or near an international port of entry but legally outside of U.S. Customs Territory. Within a FTZ, merchandise may be stored, tested, assembled, manufactured, processed, repackaged, repaired, cleaned, salvaged, exhibited, or destroyed; all without incurring duties until the goods enter U.S. commerce.