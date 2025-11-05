Plans for big new box ship berth at Port of Mobile container terminal move ahead Written by Marine Log Staff









The Alabama Port Authority and APM Terminals Mobile have reached an agreement to proceed with construction of a new 1,300-foot container berth at the Port of Mobile. The $131 million project is funded by federal appropriations for the port authority and private investments from APM Terminals, an independent division in A.P. Moller – Maersk. Marking the next major investment in the growth of the Mobile container terminal, it will expand berth capacity by 50%, enabling the terminal to handle three ultra-large container vessels (ULCVs) simultaneously.

The “Phase V” project is the latest piece of a multi-phase expansion effort undertaken by the Alabama Port Authority and APM Terminals Mobile. Following the recent completion of the $366 million Mobile Harbor deepening project to 50 feet – making it the deepest container port in the U.S. Gulf – the new berth complements more than $200 million in investments now underway, including a 33-acre container yard expansion, a rail capacity upgrade, and construction of a new rail flyover bridge that will enable direct on-dock rail access.

Construction on the new berth is expected to begin in 2026, with completion targeted for 24 months after groundbreaking. Once the additional dock is completed, the annual berth capacity of APM Terminals Mobile will be 1.4 million TEU, supported by a total of seven ship-to-shore cranes.

APM Terminals and the Alabama Port Authority have also agreed to a 20-year extension of APM Terminals’ concession to operate the container terminal, now running through 2058 with two 10-year extension options, and to increase the lease payments to underwrite the Port Authority investment.

“This expansion is about more than infrastructure — it’s about cementing Mobile’s position as the Gulf’s premier container gateway,” said Doug Otto, interim CEO and director of the Alabama Port Authority. “With the channel deepening complete, a new berth underway, the Phase IV expansion in progress, and APM Terminals’ continued partnership, we’re connecting businesses across Alabama — and across the nation — to global markets faster and more efficiently than ever before.”

“This new berth is a strategic next step in making sure Mobile stays ahead of the growth curve,” said Brian Harold, managing director of APM Terminals Mobile. “As cargo volumes grow, we’re committed to scaling further in full partnership with the Port Authority and our customers.”

Once complete, the new berth will boost operational flexibility, reduce vessel wait times, and improve schedule reliability for carriers and shippers across the Southeast. It will be located at the southern end of the existing container terminal and is adjacent to 25 acres of land that could be developed in the future for container handling, value-added logistics, or storage needs.