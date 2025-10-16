Mobile Harbor project reaches 50 feet

The Alabama Port Authority has completed the Mobile Harbor Modernization Project, deepening the Port of Mobile’s main channel to 50 feet and officially making it the deepest container terminal in the Gulf of Mexico.

The milestone was celebrated October 13 with a ribbon-cutting ceremony at APM Terminals Mobile, attended by federal, state, and local leaders along with port customers and stakeholders.

“This project is a game changer for Alabama, which is why I made it a key component of our Rebuild Alabama plan,” said Gov. Kay Ivey. “A deeper channel means stronger trade, more jobs, and a brighter future for our state. What’s more is this achievement reflects a model partnership: the federal authorization and funding, a strong, $150 million state match through the Rebuild Alabama Act, and private-sector investments from AP Moller Maersk are all proof that when Alabama aligns vision with execution, we deliver results.”

Since achieving its 50-foot depth on October 3, coal vessels have already begun utilizing the expanded Mobile Harbor channel. APM Terminals Mobile, which typically handles 9,000- to 10,000-TEU ships, expects to accommodate vessels carrying up to 16,000 TEUs, with capacity for even larger ships as needed.

“With a 50-foot channel, the Port of Mobile now stands as the deepest container port in the Gulf of America,” said Doug Otto, interim director and CEO of the Alabama Port Authority. “This investment isn’t just about depth—it’s about efficiency.”

Otto said the project’s enhancements will allow for two-way vessel traffic and create nearly three miles of passing lane, improving safety, reducing transit times, and enabling faster turnarounds for customers.

The expansion strengthens the port’s position as a growing gateway for global trade and is expected to attract additional shipping lines and larger vessels to Alabama’s coast.