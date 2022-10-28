MARAD awards $703 million in Port Infrastructure Development grants

The U.S. Department of Transportation today announced the award of grants totaling more than $703 million to improve port facilities through the Maritime Administration’s Port Infrastructure Development Program. In total 41 projects in 22 states and one territory will benefit, including coastal seaports, Great Lakes ports, and inland river ports.

“So many of the goods we all count on, from appliances to furniture to clothes, move through our nation’s ports on their way to us,” said U.S. Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg. “Using funds from President Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, this year we’re awarding record levels of funding to improve our port infrastructure, strengthen our supply chains, and help cut costs for American families.”

The Port Infrastructure Development Program (PIDP) supports efforts by ports and industry stakeholders to improve port and related freight infrastructure to meet national freight transportation needs and ensure that port infrastructure can meet anticipated growth in freight volumes. The program provides planning, capital funding, and project management assistance to improve ports’ capacity and efficiency. The PIDP includes a statutory set-aside for small ports to continue to improve and expand their capacity to move freight reliably and efficiently, and support local and regional economies.

More than 60% of the awards will benefit ports in historically disadvantaged communities and several of the projects will help reduce emissions at the ports through electrification. Additionally, more than $150 million in awards include a focus on electrification of port equipment to reduce emissions and improve air quality. The awards also include nearly $100 million for port projects that will advance offshore wind deployment

Following is the full list of awards:

ALASKA

North Extension Stabilization Step 1 Project ($68,700,000)

Anchorage, Alaska

The project will reconfigure and realign the shoreline within the “North Extension” (the area north of the existing general cargo terminals) at the Port of Alaska in Anchorage. The project includes the demolition of a sheet pile wall, removal of approximately 1.3 million cubic yards of material, and construction of a shoreline revetment of armor rock.

AMHS Prince William Sound Ferry Terminal Project ($28,248,386)

Cordova, Tatitlek, and Chenega, Alaska

This project funds upgrades and modifications at three Prince William Sound ferry terminals. The Cordova improvements include removal of floating fenders and construction of fixed fender mooring dolphins and catwalks and modifications to the stern berth to accommodate ferries. The Tatitlek improvements include the provision of new end-loading ferry terminal structures, including a vehicle transfer bridge and bridge support float. The Chenega improvements include the construction of a new side-berth ferry terminal facility, including a pile-supported approach dock structure, vehicle transfer bridge, bridge support float, and two mooring dolphins.

Port of Adak Pier Five Improvements Project ($10,161,900)

Adak, Alaska

The project at the Port of Adak in the Aleutian Islands entails repairs and updates to Pier Five, the primary supply pier for this remote Alaskan village. The grant will fund planning and permitting work, removal of the deteriorated timber pile fender system, repairs to damaged concrete piles and caps, installation of a high-energy absorbing fender system, and installation of new sewer, firefighting water, potable water, electrical and communications utilities, and LED lighting.

Sand Point Floating Dock Project ($5,365,000)

Aleutian Islands, Alaska

The project consists of installing more than 1,000 feet of new floating dock and supporting access, utility, and safety infrastructure within the existing harbor. It will complete the Aleutians East Borough’s long-term efforts to fully build out the community’s harbor.

AMERICAN SAMOA

Aunu’u Wharf Reconstruction Project ($2,120,000)

Pago Pago, American Samoa

The project funds reconstruction of the Aunu’u Wharf, which is the only access point in and out of Aunu’u Island in American Samoa. The project will reconstruct the existing wharf; perform structural repairs to the existing pilings; construct a new 80-foot-long extension to the wharf; repair and upgrade the existing ramp structure; dredge any excess material surrounding the wharf; and install a new fendering system, bollards, and cleats. The project will comply with the Federal Flood Risk Management Standard.

ARKANSAS

Helena Harbor Transportation Enhancement Development Project ($6,412,652)

Helena, Arkansas



The project will fund two components at Helena Harbor: 1) the addition of a water tower to support industrial uses and firefighting systems in the port, which will be built to withstand the seismic impacts of an earthquake in the New Madrid fault area; and 2) the construction of a rail spur connecting parcels on the east side of the port’s Industrial Park to the North American Rail network.

CALIFORNIA

Fisherman’s Terminal Piling Replacement Project ($650,000)

Eureka, California

The project will replace approximately 40 failing or missing fender pilings on a quay used by commercial fishermen in Humboldt Bay. The Project includes removal of the existing pilings and the purchase and installation of replacement pilings, pile caps, and rub rails.

Middle Harbor Terminal Zero Emission Conversion Project ($30,141,080)

Long Beach, California

The project will fund the replacement of diesel yard tractors with approximately 60 electric yard tractors, construction of electric equipment charging infrastructure with energy load management software to enhance energy efficiency, and installation of software equipment to streamline cargo-handling operations within the terminal.

Outer Harbor Terminal Redevelopment Project ($36,592,875)

Oakland, California

The project will fund the construction of a roughly 25-acre off-dock container support facility with truck entry/exit gates and gatehouse, pavement replacement, office trailer, perimeter fencing, grounded and wheeled container storage, refrigerated container grounded storage and plugs, LED high mast lighting, drainage, substation improvements, and battery storage and charging stations.

Port of San Francisco Amador Street Infrastructure Improvement Project ($9,607,500) San Francisco, California

The project will fund roadway improvements to a more resilient standard, sewer replacement and pump station upgrades to provide additional capacity and reliability, stormwater improvements and removal of creosote-treated rail ties to improve environmental conditions, and landscaping with drought tolerant plants that will conserve water.

Port of Stockton Rail Rehabilitation & Upgrade Project ($9,628,477)

Stockton, California

The project will improve the Port of Stockton’s lead track by replacing or upgrading approximately 13,400 feet of existing rail and ballast, realignment of curves, and re-construction of roughly thirty turnouts. The Project also includes site clearing, grading, drainage, and utility work.

Seawall Replacement Project ($7,366,566)

Crescent City, California

The project includes the construction of a new seawall, the repair and renovation of a seafood packing and truck loading area, the replacement of cargo handling equipment that is currently atop the existing seawall, and the installation of electrical vehicle infrastructure to power the cold storage trailers used to move seafood products to market.

CONNECTICUT

Bridgeport Port Authority Operations and Maintenance Wind Port Project ($10,530,000) Bridgeport, Connecticut

The project covers design and construction of an Operations and Maintenance (O&M) Wind Port in Bridgeport, Connecticut. Project elements include the installation of approximately 1,300 linear feet of anchored bulkheads, dredging of approximately 30,000 cubic yards of material to deepen the harbor for larger support vessels, a floating service dock to assist offshore wind (OSW) support vessels, and the installation of two reinforced 20’ x 100’ crane pads that will also serve as relieving platforms for the new bulkheads.

City of New London Port Infrastructure Development Project ($7,000,000)

New London, Connecticut

The project funds the construction of an expanded steel bulkhead, installation of stone rip-rap, repairs to an existing railroad spur, extension of the rail spur onto the expanded dock, improvements to an existing laydown area, dredging, paving, utilities, fencing, access improvements, and necessary environmental remediation associated with project elements.

FLORIDA

Port Everglades Berths Improvement and Modernization Project ($19,280,625)

Broward County, Florida

The project will replace approximately 1,650 linear feet of bulkheads in their current alignment at Berths 16, 17, and 18 at Port Everglades. Specifically, the project will include new steel sheet pile bulkheads with concrete caps, cathodic protection, mooring hardware and fendering systems, dockside utility extensions, berth apron pavement, drainage system improvements, and benthic habitat surveys and mitigation.

Putnam County Port Development Plan Project ($353,500)

Palatka, Florida

The project funds a port development plan, which will include infrastructure and facility assessments, site planning, preliminary engineering, a market analysis, a traffic study, preliminary real estate and environmental assessments, and development of a comprehensive capital improvement plan that will identify potential funding sources and project priorities.

Jaxport Express Project ($23,518,000)

Jacksonville, Florida

The project has five primary components: 1) installation of electrified refrigerated container stacks; 2) procurement of six hybrid-electric rubber-tired gantry cranes; 3) procurement of 16 battery-electric forklifts, ten battery-electric yard tractors, and seven Tier 4 diesel top picks; 4) installation of 15 high-power direct current fast charging stations and make-ready stub-outs; and 5) development of a replaceable and scalable plan for transitioning the port and local maritime industry to zero-emission technologies.