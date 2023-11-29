Pittsburgh Engineer District to update public on Lower Mon Project

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Pittsburgh District is hosting a public information session to provide an update on the Lower Mon Project (more formally the Lower Monongahela River Project) as it nears the final phase.

The session will be held 7-9 p.m., Tuesday, Dec. 12, at the Elizabeth Borough Firehall, 107 Market Street, Elizabeth, Pa. It will consist of a 60-minute presentation followed by a question-and-answer segment.

In 1994, USACE began modernizing locks 2, 3 and 4 on the lower Monongahela River in the Braddock, Elizabeth and Charleroi communities, respectively. USACE will begin removing Monongahela River Locks and Dam 3 in mid-2024. Removing Locks and Dam 3 is the final phase of the project after completing construction work at Locks and Dam 4 in Charleroi. The initial phase completed in 2004 and included major construction work at Locks and Dam 2 in Braddock.

“This signifies the culmination of 30 years of engineering and construction efforts to modernize the navigation facilities on the lower Monongahela River,” said Steve Fritz, the district’s megaproject program manager. “In addition to providing reliable river navigation for the next century, this project will return more than $200 million in annual benefits to the region and nation.”