USACE: Brandon Road Lock closures ahead

The Rock Island Engineer District says it will begin daytime closures of the Brandon Road Lock located in Joliet, Illinois, beginning May 9, to facilitate installation of bulkhead recesses which will later be used to perform critical maintenance on the lock in 2023.

Closures will last from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily until Aug. 14 and a 70-foot width restriction will be in place when the lock is operational during overnight hours. A full closure of the lock is scheduled to begin Aug. 15 and extend through Sept. 4. A final, daytime closure period is scheduled Sept. 5-8 to finish the project.

During the lock closures, no vessels will be able to pass through the lock. Navigation in the pools upstream and downstream of the lock chamber will not be impacted as water levels will be maintained at a normal level throughout the season.