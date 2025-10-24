Tanco expands liquid barge terminal at Ports of Indiana-Jeffersonville

To meet rising demand for blended fertilizers in southern Indiana and northern Kentucky, Tanco Terminals is expanding its liquid barge facility at Ports of Indiana-Jeffersonville on the Ohio River. The $750,000 expansion includes the construction of two 45,000-gallon tanks designed to support Premier Ag, a Seymour, Ind. based regional cooperative and a new Tanco Terminals customer.

Established at the port in 2000, Tanco Terminals provides marine, rail and truck access for liquid asphalt and fertilizer products. The company’s latest investment reflects its commitment to serving the growing agricultural sector.

“This expansion is about more than just infrastructure – it’s about aligning with the needs of our customers and the market,” said Kip Middendorf, vice president and managing director of Tanco Terminals. “Premier Ag’s commitment to the Jeffersonville facility was a major driver in our investments, which not only meet today’s needs but also anticipate future growth.”

The new tanks allow Premier Ag to blend fertilizer additives for farmers on an order-by-order basis, tailoring them to local soil conditions. This capability is expected to significantly increase throughput at the terminal and provide farmers with enhanced fertilizer options. Currently, Premier Ag stores UAN (liquid nitrogen) at Tanco Terminals, which allows it to offer 32% and 28% nitrogen that can now be blended with ammonium thiosulfate.

“Our expansion at Tanco Terminals is a key link in providing better service to our farmer customers,” said Jeff Jarrett, vice president – new business ventures & fertilizer at Premier Ag. “Tanco Terminals and the Ports of Indiana-Jeffersonville are key players in our strategic vision and ongoing investments.”

Tanco’s port facility receives liquid shipments via barge, rail, and truck, allowing Premier Ag to purchase products from multiple markets throughout the world and store them locally so products can be blended on an as-needed basis.

Future expansion phases are planned as the project footprint is designed to accommodate up to four additional tanks. Tanco Terminals is also developing facilities that will allow Premier Ag to operate 24/7 so trucks can load product at all hours during peak agricultural seasons.

“As someone who lives in a farming community, I can speak from experience when I say that farmers operate around the clock, and Tanco Terminals and Premier Ag have positioned this operation to be an important hub for northern Kentucky and southern Indiana farmers,” said George Ott, Ports of Indiana-Jeffersonville port director. “This partnership ensures that fertilizer is available when and where it’s needed most.”

Tanco Terminals is a family-owned business and has been part of the Ports of Indiana ecosystem since 1977 when it established a liquid-bulk terminal at Ports of Indiana-Burns Harbor on Lake Michigan.

“Tanco Terminals plays an extremely important role in the industrial supply chain for farmers, construction, manufacturing and transportation interests at both ends of Indiana and for the surrounding states,” said Ports of Indiana CEO Jody Peacock. “We’re extremely proud of our almost 50-year partnership and the continued expansion of this Indiana-grown family business.”

Tanco Terminals is also pursuing opportunities in new markets, which could lead to continued growth and diversification at the Jeffersonville site.

“Our decision to build this facility at the port 25 years ago was driven by the state’s business-friendly environment and our strong relationship with Ports of Indiana,” said Middendorf. “Today, that decision continues to pay dividends as we expand and attract new business.”