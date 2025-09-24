Senator Todd Young tours Indiana’s Corn Island Shipyard

On Monday, U.S. Senator Todd Young (R-Ind.) toured Corn Island Shipyard in Spencer County, Indiana, to learn more about its operations, workforce, and manufacturing of custom barges.

Passing my SHIPS for America Act will increase opportunities for American shipyards like Corn Island.

Earlier this year, Young and Senator Mark Kelly (D-Ariz.) introduced the Shipbuilding and Harbor Infrastructure for Prosperity and Security (SHIPS) for America Act, comprehensive legislation to revitalize the United States shipbuilding and commercial maritime industries.

“Passing our SHIPS for America Act will increase opportunities for American shipyards like Corn Island,” said Young. “Shipbuilding is a national security priority and a stopgap against foreign threats and coercion. Our bill will revitalize the U.S. maritime industry, grow our shipbuilding capacity, rebuild America’s shipyard industrial base, and support nationwide workforce development in this industry. This legislation is critical to keeping pace with China.”

Over the last two decades, Corn Island Shipyard has become a premier builder of custom barges and specialized marine structures. Since the launch of its first barge in 1991, CIS has striven to offer durable, high-quality products at a reasonable cost. It produces its vessels with a high degree of automation, employing a highly skilled workforce, and offering in-house design and engineering utilizing state of the industry 2D and 3D design programs. The shipyard has produced custom marine vessels for customers on the East coast, West coast, Gulf coast, Great Lakes, and most states on the inland waterway system.

Young’s Corn Island Shipyard visit came as five U.S. unions released a letter calling on Congress to pass the SHIPS for America Act.