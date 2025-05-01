VIDEO: Kelly and allies reintroduce SHIPS for America Act

At a Capitol Hill press conference yesterday, Senator Mark Kelly (D.-Ariz), Senator Todd Young (R.-Ind.), Representative Trent Kelly (R.-Miss-01), Representative John Garamendi (D.-Calif-08), and industry leaders announced the reintroduction of the SHIPS for America Act, landmark legislation to revitalize the United States shipbuilding and commercial maritime industries

One thing that emerged from the Capitol Hill event is that the measure has overwhelming industry support. In addition to the lawmakers, the press conference featured remarks from key supporters, including Matt Paxton, President of the Shipbuilders Council of America; Chief Mate Elizabeth Livi of the Organization of Masters, Mates and Pilots; and Michael Fossum, Superintendent of the Texas A&M Maritime Academy.

“There are currently 80 U.S.-flagged vessels in international commerce. […] China has 5,500. The United States commercial maritime industry cannot keep pace with China’s shipbuilding and maritime fleet, and it’s driving up costs and threatening our national security. It means that so many of the products that get shipped to American ports, put on trains or trucks, and sent to stores everywhere from Arizona to Indiana are on Chinese ships, built with subsidies from the Chinese government, and at a price set by Chinese companies,” said Kelly. “So, that’s why today we’re reintroducing the SHIPS for America Act, which is without a doubt the most ambitious effort in a generation to revitalize the U.S. shipbuilding and commercial maritime industries and counter China’s dominance over the oceans.”

The legislation was introduced in the previous Congress. What’s very different this time round is that it is being reintroduced on the heels of President Trump’s wide-ranging executive order on “Restoring America’s Maritime Dominance.”

It’s worth comparing the highlights of the executive order with the section-by-section provisions of the SHIPS for America Act –which is being introduced in the Senate in two pieces, the SHIPS for America Act and the Building SHIPS in America Act.

There’s a lot of overlap and, with rebuilding American maritime now being a priority of the executive branch and gathering strong congressional support, industry hopes are riding high.