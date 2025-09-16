Parker Towing promotes Zebulon Duco-Moore

Tuscaloosa, Ala.based Parker Towing Company Inc. reports that it has promoted Zebulon “Zeb” Duco-Moore to vice president of operations and senior port captain.

In this new role, Duco-Moore will be responsible for all river operations, including vessel operations and crews, maintenance, and navigation.

Duco-Moore began his career with Parker Towing Company in September 2000 as a deckhand aboard the MV Alison Haun. Demonstrating skill and leadership, he advanced to the role of pilot in 2004 and eventually became relief captain, a position he held until 2012. After gaining additional industry experience outside the company, Duco-Moore returned to Parker Towing in 2018 as port captain. most recently, he has served as senior port captain.

“I’ve had the privilege of knowing and working with Zeb since I started at Parker Towing, when he was a 2nd engineer on the Thelma Parker II more than 20 years ago. I can say without hesitation that he is one of the most dedicated and hardworking people I know,” said Parker Towing EVP Charles “Chas” Haun III. “His promotion is well- deserved, and I look forward to continuing our work together in this next chapter.”

“This company has been a big part of my life, and I wouldn’t be here without the captains and crews I’ve had the privilege to work with,” said Duco-Moore. “I’m excited to take on this new role and keep building on the strong foundation we’ve built together.”

Parker Towing Company is one of the largest family-owned barge lines in the United States, operating a fleet of towboats, more than 400 open and covered hopper barges, as well as a fleet of 30,000 BBL tank barges. In addition to its barging operations, Parker Towing also operates terminals for loading and unloading at several locations in Alabama and Tennessee. These terminals handle a wide range of dry and liquid cargo commodities and provide an intermodal link between barges, trucks, and rail.