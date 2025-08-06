MRC low-water inspection trip to mark Corps’ 250th anniversary

The Mississippi River Commission (MRC) will conduct its annual Low Water Inspection Trip, August 15–22, 2025, as the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers observe its 250th anniversary year, commemorating a legacy of service to the nation.

As part of the commission’s commitment to transparency and engagement, public meetings will be held at key locations along the Mississippi River to gather insights and feedback from stakeholders, local leaders, and citizens. These sessions provide a vital forum for dialogue on river-related challenges and opportunities.

The 2025 low-water inspection trip aligns with the historic milestone—the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers’ 250th year of service to the nation. Since 1775, the Corps has played a central role in building critical infrastructure, managing water resources, and delivering engineering solutions that support national resilience and public safety.

All meetings begin at 9 a.m. and are free and open to the public.

Aug. 15 – St. Louis, Mo.; St Louis Riverfront (City Front)

Aug. 18 – Caruthersville, Mo.; City Front

Aug. 19 – Memphis, Tenn.; Mud Island Park Landing

Aug. 20 – Greenville, Miss.; City Front

Aug. 22 – Morgan City, La.; Port Commission Dock

During each public hearing, attendees will receive updates on national and regional issues affecting the Corps and the commission’s programs and projects on the Mississippi River and its tributaries. District commanders will provide overviews of current project issues in their respective areas. Additionally, local organizations and members of the public are invited to present testimony or share their views on any issue affecting the missions of the Corps or the commission.

Written testimony for the record will be accepted through Friday, August 22, at 5 p.m.

For additional information, contact the Mississippi River Commission at Contact-MRC@usace.army.mil