Fatigue factor in towboat pier allision says NTSB

The pilot of a towboat that hit a pier near Saint Rose, La., last year had fallen asleep, the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) said August 21.

The pilot of the M/V John 3:16, operated by Marquette Transportation, was experiencing the effects of fatigue during his watch on September 12, 2023, while navigating the Lower Mississippi River. NTSB investigators concluded the pilot had less than two hours of continuous sleep before taking the watch, and likely received less than five hours of sleep combined over the two days before striking the pier.

“A sleep deficit of as little as two hours can result in acute sleep loss and associated performance decrements, including decreased attention, slower reaction time, reduced vigilance, poor decision-making, and an inability to stay awake,” investigators found.

Fatigue is often a factor in marine casualties investigated by the NTSB.

“Fatigue affects all aspects of human performance, including decision-making, alertness, and reaction time, all of which affect a mariner’s ability to safely navigate a vessel,” investigators said. “Mariners should understand the performance effects of sleep loss and recognize the dangers of working on board a vessel while fatigued.”

Individuals typically require eight hours of quality sleep each 24-hour period to avoid the performance effects of fatigue.

“Obtaining quality, uninterrupted sleep on board a vessel is often challenging due to shipboard environmental factors and external distractions such as cell phones,” investigators said. “It is important that mariners get enough sleep during each off-watch period, so they remain alert when assuming watch.”

The final cost to repair the towboat and pier was $285,441.

Marine Investigation Report 24-22 is available online.