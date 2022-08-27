Callan Marine promotes two

Galveston, Texas, headquartered dredging and marine construction specialist Callan Marine, Ltd. has promoted Chris Dearing to vice president of engineering and production and Oliver Jones to vice president.

Dearing has extensive experience in the development and management of production and field engineering programs at a number of leading dredging companies. He will continue to lead the development and training of Callan’s engineering personnel assigned to field-based and office-based roles. He is a graduate of Texas A&M University in College Station, Texas, with a bachelor of science degree in ocean engineering.

Jones is a 12-year veteran of the construction and maritime industry, holding roles in design, project estimation, and senior project management. He graduated from the University of Texas at San Antonio in 2010 with a degree in mechanical engineering.

“We are very excited to promote both Chris and Oliver within the Callan Marine team,” said Callan Marine COO Greg Harner. “With their leadership and management talents, engineering and marine construction skills, and commitment to our vision and mission, there is no limit to the great things that are ahead.”