Turkish tug builder opts for Kongsberg towing winches

Kongsberg Maritime has signed a contract with Turkish shipbuilder Med Marine covering the supply of heavy duty, Escort Series, towing winches for nine azimuth stern drive (ASD) escort tugs. This latest order follows on from a contract signed earlier this year to supply winches for seven tugs. The new agreement brings the total number of Kongsberg’s winch supply contracts for Med Marine to 16 shipsets.

Kongsberg Maritime’s Escort Series towing winches are a popular choice for tug operators in terminals and harbors around the world, with the hundreds of tugs in operation fitted with Kongsberg’s towing winches.

“I want to thank Med Marine for their excellent cooperation over the past few months it has taken to negotiate these significant contracts,” said Arto Salo, KM’s senior sales manager for towing winches. “I am very pleased that we were able to close such a large deal and I would like to extend my gratitude to the regional team in Turkey, who worked hard on this contract and were key to the final negotiations.”

“We are pleased to collaborate with Kongsberg Maritime on these projects. We are confident that this partnership will greatly enhance the mutual interests of both parties in the development of a successful business relationship. Together with Kongsberg, we believe we are in an ideal position to meet the growing customer demand for Med Marine’s cutting-edge tugs,”said Ertuğrul Çetin, procurement & technical group manager at Med Marine.