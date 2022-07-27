Suderman & Young orders further tugboat at Master Boat Builders

Master Boat Builders, Inc., Coden, Ala., has booked a contract to build a new tugboat for Suderman & Young Towing Company of Houston, Texas. The shipyard currently has three tugs under construction of a different design for Suderman & Young.

“We at Master Boat Builders take pride in our work and are heartened by this vote of confidence from the team at Suderman & Young,” said Garrett Rice, president of Master Boat Builders. “Suderman & Young is one of the premiere tugboat operators in the United States and we are excited to continue partnering with them to provide another quality tugboat to serve the western Gulf Coast ports.”

Naval architect and marine engineering firm Robert Allan Ltd. designed the tugboat, which will meet United States Coast Guard Sub-M regulations and will be classed through the American Bureau of Shipping.

The tugboat will have an overall length of 98 feet 6 inches, beam of 42 feet 5 inches, and produce a bollard pull of over 80 metric tonnes. The vessel will feature two Caterpillar main engines (3516E), EPA Tier 4 certified and each producing 3.500 hp, along with two Schottel Z-Drive thrusters (SRP 510FP), and a Markey Machinery Company bow winch (DEPSF-48-100).