All American Marine delivers second 150-passenger cat to Alaska tour operator

The All American Marine (AAM) shipyard in Bellingham, Wash., has completed construction, launched, and delivered the Skana, a 150-passenger hydrofoil-assisted catamaran for Major Marine Tours. This is the second vessel AAM has delivered to the operator in two years and is a sister ship to the Spirit of Matushka, delivered in the spring of 2021.

Like its sister, this vessel will operate out of Seward, Alaska and will carry passengers on tours visiting Kenai Fjords National Park.

The 87 foot (LOA) x 32 foot aluminum catamaran is certified to USCG Subchapter T and has a semi-displacement catamaran hull developed by Nic de Waal of Teknicraft Design in Auckland, New Zealand. It integrates the signature Teknicraft symmetrical and asymmetrical combined hull shape, bow wave piercer, and innovative dynamic hydrofoil system. The advanced hull shape was custom designed using digital modeling and computational fluid dynamics (CFD) analysis. The hull design is complemented by Teknicraft’s signature integration of a wave piercer, positioned between the catamaran sponsons to break up wave action and ensure reduced drag while enhancing passenger comfort. The vessel’s design offers all passengers a smooth ride and comfort as the hull provides a cushioned effect when encountering waves.

PERFORMANCE ADVANTAGES

A Teknicraft design offers significant performance advantages. AAM says that the customization potential for both form and function across a variety of industries is the differentiator in its design and construction approach, resulting in a vessel that is best-in-class.

For the operator, one of the most valuable features of this vessel is the excellent fuel economy. With an increased fuel capacity of 1,900 gallons, the Skana was upgraded to include a dynamic aluminum hydrofoil, enhancing its speed and efficiency.

The propulsion package includes four HamiltonJet HM422 waterjets, powered by four Scania DI16 082 engines, rated at 788 bhp @ 2,100 RPM.

The vessel’s HamiltonJet AVX controls have features such as the use of an intuitive Mouseboat controller.

“All American Marine worked with us to refine our goals, build a second, proven vessel that met those goals, and then delivered. In fact, despite building two boats during the midst of a global pandemic they delivered both boats on time and on budget. This new vessel with its capacity, comfort, and speed is revolutionizing the fleet for Major Marine Tours,” said Major Marine Tours vice president Colby Lawrence. “Our customers truly enjoy the spacious and accessible deck spaces when viewing whales and glaciers, particularly the stadium bow viewing area.”

Onboard the vessel, passengers can enjoy the spacious comfort of two enclosed cabins whose amenities include high-quality Beurteaux seats and electrical outlets with USB plugs at every table. The exterior seats are all underneath covered canopies, including on the open-air third deck.

The entire main deck, including the bow, has wheelchair access and the main deck cabin includes wheelchair-designated seating locations. The vessel also features an expansive stadium standing area for wildlife and nature viewing.