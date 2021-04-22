All American Marine Teknicraft-design cat joins Major Marine Tours fleet Written by Nick Blenkey









Seward, Alaska, based Major Marine Tours has taken delivery of the 150-passenger hydrofoil-assisted catamaran Spirit of Matushka from Bellingham, Wash., shipbuilder All American Marine (AAM) .

The 87-foot-by-32-foot Teknicraft aluminum catamaran is certified to USCG Subchapter and will carry passengers on tours visiting Kenai Fjords National Park.

The semi-displacement catamaran hull for this vessel was developed by Nic de Waal of Teknicraft Design in Auckland, New Zealand. The design integrates the signature Teknicraft symmetrical and asymmetrical combined hull shape, bow wave piercer, and innovative hydrofoil system. The advanced hull shape was custom designed using digital modeling and Computational Fluid Dynamics (CFD) analysis. The hull design is complemented by Teknicraft’s signature integration of a wave piercer that is positioned between the catamaran sponsons to break up wave action and ensure reduced drag while enhancing passenger comfort.

The vessel’s design offers all passengers a smooth ride and comfort as the hull provides a cushioned effect when encountering waves.

The propulsion package includes four Hamilton Jet HM422 waterjets, powered by four Scania DI16 082 engines, each rated at 788 bhp at 2100 RPM.

The catamaran is highly stable and has outstanding sea-keeping ability. It’s Hamilton Jet AVX controls include features such as the use of an intuitive Mouseboat controller as well as JetAnchor and Station Keeping modes.

The vessel delivers excellent fuel economy, consuming approximately the same gallons per nautical mile throughout the cruising speed range of 20 knots up to 30 knots, when fully laden. With a fuel capacity of 1,200 gallons, this fuel-efficient design will be assisted by a fixed aluminum hydrofoil, enhancing its speed and stability at high speeds.

Image: All American Marine

“All American Marine worked with us to define our goals, design a vessel that met those goals, and then delivered,” said Colby Lawrence, Major Marine Tours vice president. “In fact, they under-promised and over-delivered. This new vessel with its capacity, comfort, and speed is going to be a game-changer for Major Marine Tours. Our customers are truly going to enjoy the spacious and accessible deck spaces when viewing whales and glaciers.”

Onboard the vessel, passengers can enjoy the spacious comfort of two enclosed cabins, which include tables at every seat. All of the exterior seats are underneath covered canopies, including on the open-air third deck.

Interior amenities include high-quality Beurteaux seats and electrical outlets with USB plugs at every table.

The entire main deck, including the bow, has wheelchair access and the main deck cabin includes wheelchair-designated seating locations. The vessel also features an expansive stadium standing area for wildlife and nature viewing.