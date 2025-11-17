CMT: More workboat and dredge operators now adopting condition-based monitoring

Glueckstadt, Germany-headquartered testing and monitoring solutions provider CM Technologies GmbH says that the North American workboat and dredging industry is undergoing a technological shift as vessel operators look to adopt condition-based monitoring (CBM) technologies to optimize machinery performance and better manage rising fuel and maintenance costs.

CMT notes that, in Europe, dredging companies such as Boskalis and DEME are adopting condition-based maintenance tools across their fleets as a matter of course.

Monitoring the system fuel, lube-oil and water condition, along with machinery vibration and diesel engine performance analyses, is now becoming standard practice across U.S. inland and coastal fleets, says CMT. The move is driven by a growing recognition that real-time analytics can reduce operating costs, improve reliability, and extend asset life.

“Operators across the continent are using preventative maintenance technology to detect excessive wear, shaft misalignment, and fuel or lubricant contamination long before they cause critical system failure,” says David Fuhlbrügge, joint managing director of CMT; “By trending data from vibration sensors and oil-analysis kits, workboat crews can schedule maintenance precisely when it is needed to optimise machinery performance and avoid costly overhauls or unplanned downtime.” ‘

A proactive maintenance strategy uses artificial intelligence, machine learning, and real-time data to not only predict equipment failures but also to recommend specific, actionable steps to prevent them.

“Workboat operators work in environments where abrasive sediments, high electrical loads and variable fuel quality have a significant impact on machinery,” says Fuhlbrügge. “By routinely analysing vibration, and checking lubricant condition, operators can identify problems early and act before mechanical damage occurs.”

CMT says it is seeing workboat maintenance costs fall by up to 20% and machinery availability improve considerably for those operators that have embraced the technology and routinely monitor equipment.

“By investing in modern monitoring technology and adopting a more data-driven maintenance mindset workboat operators can make real financial gains,” Fuhlbrügge says.

CMT’s compact vibration analyzers, for example, allow crews to monitor the health of rotating machinery, pumps and bearings within minutes, providing immediate guidance on whether an asset can continue operating safely or requires maintenance intervention.

The company’s new WBS IR Analyzer is an all-in-one infrared-based test kit allows engine room crews to quickly monitor machinery for oil degradation and determine whether an oil change is necessary, reducing operational costs and preventing potential engine damage.

By reducing unnecessary oil changes and extending service intervals, operators lower lubricant consumption and waste while improving fuel efficiency and cutting emissions,” says Uwe Krüger, CMT joint-managing director. ”CBM turns maintenance from a reactive cost into a strategic decision that protects both profit and the environment. The data informs purchasing decisions, spare-parts planning and crew training.”

Workboat operators understand that downtime on a dredger or towboat doesn’t just cost repair money, it delays projects, disrupts logistics and damages customer confidence. Predictive maintenance gives them greater control over their assets.

As digitalization spreads through the workboat sector, the integration of data-based analyses with fleet management is expected to accelerate. And while no single technology can eliminate every risk, the workboat sector now has access to a range of diagnostic tools capable of measuring key machinery performance indicators.

“By applying these tools in tandem with rigorous maintenance regimes, workboat operators can detect wear patterns, combustion anomalies and lubrication issues that would otherwise go unnoticed,” says Krüger.