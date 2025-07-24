AWO releases new Falls Overboard Prevention Report

The American Waterways Operators has released the AWO Falls Overboard Prevention Report, a comprehensive, data-driven study analyzing falls overboard in the industry and strategies for their prevention.

Developed with insights from AWO member companies and case data, the report identifies common causal factors for falls overboard; offers adaptable solutions tailored to a diverse range of operations and vessel types; and provides practical guidance for integrating falls overboard prevention into company Safety Management Systems (SMS) while promoting a proactive, risk-based approach to mariner safety.

Alongside releasing the report, AWO is also organizing Falls Overboard Safety Standdown Day, which will take place on August 28, 2025. AWO is encouraging tugboat, towboat and barge companies to pause briefly on August 28 to discuss preventing falls overboard with vessel crews, and to promote falls overboard prevention by sharing their company’s participation on social media, using the hashtags #StopFallsOverboard and #AWOSafety.

AWO’s guide to participating in Falls Overboard Safety Standdown Day includes sample discussion prompts for conversations with crews, suggested follow-up actions, social media post examples, and other information.

AWO president & CEO Jennifer Carpenter commented: “The tugboat, towboat and barge industry is proud to be the safest mode of freight transportation in the United States, thanks to our industry’s strong commitment to continuous improvement in safety. We commit ourselves every day to doing better. AWO is sharing our Falls Overboard Prevention Report to help companies across America keep mariners safe while moving our nation’s vital maritime commerce, and we encourage companies throughout the industry to join us on August 28 in raising awareness of this critical safety priority.”

The AWO Falls Overboard Prevention Report is available HERE