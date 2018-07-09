Movement therapy device provider Enable Me names entrepreneur Joseph Scanlan as president

Vietnam veteran and business growth specialist has more than 30 years of experience in leadership, marketing, sales, operations and personnel development

TAMPA, Fla., July 09, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enable Me, a Tampa-based provider of technologically-advanced, user-friendly movement therapy devices, has named Joseph Scanlan president. Scanlan brings more than 30 years of entrepreneurial experience in leadership, marketing, sales, operations and personnel development to Enable Me.



Scanlan’s background stretches across the healthcare, manufacturing, distribution, real estate and environmental industries. Formerly a certified public accountant (CPA) with Deloitte, Scanlan has owned and co-owned multiple businesses, including a healthcare company specializing in respiratory medication distribution. He has had business involvement with IBM, Marshall and Stevens, The Webb Companies, The American Shipbuilding Company and others, including the position of Chief Operating Officer at cancer-vaccine R&D firm Morphogenesis Inc.

Scanlan is a Vietnam combat veteran.

“With his exceptional business leadership and managerial skills, coupled with his superior ability to focus, plan and execute, I’m totally confident Joe will help us reach the aggressive financial, service and market expansion objectives he and I have set for this company,” commented Mike Laky, CEO of Enable Me.



Enable Me, the largest provider of products from German manufacturer RECK-Technik GmbH & Co. KG in the United States, was recently awarded a five-year contract to supply the Reck MOTOmed line of products to the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs. Enable Me also is under contract to provide mobility-enhancing devices to healthcare giant Encompass Health, formerly Health South.



Healthcare facilities and organizations are using the MOTOmed line of products as key components in their early mobility programs, which have a significant bed space return on investment (ROI) by helping patients recover more quickly and advance to other levels of care or discharge.



Enable Me’s mission is to improve the quality of life by providing user-friendly and motor-assisted movement therapy devices designed to restore natural body movement in people suffering from neuromuscular injury or disease.



“It is basic medical knowledge that a static human body will deteriorate at a greater rate than an active human body,” Laky said. “Enable Me gets the body moving, enhancing blood flow and renal activity, reducing spasticity and urinary tract infections, and improving overall quality of life.”

