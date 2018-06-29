Viking Line to implement Adonis HR solution

JUNE 29, 2018 — Bergen Norway headquartered Adonis AS, a leading provider of maritime HR solutions, reports that Viking Line AB will implement the Adonis Personnel Suite for its offices in Mariehamn, Finland, and on board six of its ferries.

The implementation will include Adonis Safety Module for six vessels, the Adonis Day2Day planning module and the full Adonis Payroll Module. All modules will be customized in line with Finnish agreements and government rules.

Adonis Personnel Suite will replace several of Viking Line's legacy in-house systems. Several new interfaces will be developed as part of the project in order to assure a seamless dataflow with corresponding systems, and with authorities and others.

"For a big employer like Viking Line it's important to manage HR administration of employees and towards authorities in an accurate and efficient manner," said Lena Marcus, Sea Personnel Manager at Viking Line. "With Adonis we see an opportunity to combine HR administration, Safety and Payroll, which will improve our performance and give us more time to focus on development of our employees

"Today's announcement is the culmination of a long and thorough evaluation and proof-of-concept with Viking Line, and represents a significant breakthrough in developing a solution tailored for the particular challenges and needs of cruise and ferry lines," said Magnus Millenvik, Senior Adonis Project Manager of Adonis. "The agreement further underscores our commitment to delivering HR solutions to the specific requirements of each maritime organization, down to modules that are compliant with different government rules and regulations. We look forward to a long and fruitful partnership with Viking Line, and supporting their core business objectives."