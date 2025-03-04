TTB 2025: Optimizing engine load and RPM for fuel & CO2 savings Written by Heather Ervin









At Marine Log’s Tugs, Towboats & Barges (TTB) 2025 conference, taking place on March 25-26 in Mobile, Ala., Renu Shete, naval architect at Shell Shipping and Maritime, and Rick Iuliucci, vice president at The Vane Brothers Company, will discuss a groundbreaking collaboration aimed at driving sustainability and operational efficiency in marine fuel transportation. Shell has chartered Vane’s ATB Chincoteague/DS 802 for fuel oil transportation along the U.S. West Coast, and in line with its commitment to decarbonization, Shell implemented throttle optimization during the vessel’s underway mode. This initiative focuses on refining operational efficiency through precise fuel management.

With the integration of ioCurrents’ technology to monitor and analyze vessel performance, this collaboration has led to impressive results. By optimizing RPM, the project has achieved a remarkable 20% reduction in monthly fuel consumption, all while maintaining speed and arrival targets. Additionally, this optimization improves engine health, offering long-term benefits in terms of both performance and reduced maintenance requirements, showcasing a successful blend of environmental responsibility and operational excellence.

ABOUT TTB 2025

The conference’s focus will be on “Charting a Course for Operational Excellence” through a combination of innovative strategies and proven best practices aimed at optimizing operations across the board. As the maritime industry continues to evolve, staying ahead of technological advancements and regulatory changes is key to remaining competitive. TTB 2025 will provide an in-depth look at the latest trends and technologies that are transforming the tug, towboat, and barge market. Attendees will gain valuable insights into new solutions designed to enhance efficiency, productivity, and sustainability in operations.

In addition to American Waterways Operators being the event’s premiere association sponsor, SNAME is the event’s association supporter.

One of the key draws of TTB 2025 is the opportunity to explore cutting-edge innovations that are shaping the future of the industry. Attendees will learn about groundbreaking advancements, such as Crowley’s LNG barge, a game-changing innovation that is paving the way for more sustainable and efficient barge operations. This, along with other cutting-edge technologies, will be on display and discussed in-depth, offering practical insights into how these advancements can be implemented to improve operational performance.

In addition to technological innovation, the conference will delve into strategies for navigating the evolving regulatory landscape. With ongoing changes to the Jones Act and other maritime regulations, it’s essential for businesses to stay ahead of compliance requirements and adapt to new challenges. TTB 2025 will offer expert-led sessions on how to successfully navigate these regulatory shifts and maintain operational efficiency in an increasingly complex environment. The conference will also explore workforce challenges, offering strategies to address labor shortages and attract the skilled professionals necessary for the industry’s continued success.

For businesses looking to position themselves for long-term growth, TTB 2025 will provide the tools and resources needed to streamline operations and enhance productivity. With a focus on practical, actionable solutions, the conference will help attendees develop strategies for success that can be implemented across their organizations. Whether looking to improve existing processes or adopt new technologies, TTB 2025 offers the perfect platform for achieving operational excellence.

Top 5 Reasons to Attend TTB 2025:

Explore Cutting-Edge Innovations: Learn about Crowley’s groundbreaking LNG barge and other industry advancements shaping the future of tug, towboat, and barge operations. Navigate Regulatory and Workforce Challenges: Explore strategies for adapting to changes in the Jones Act and overcoming employment challenges in an evolving maritime regulatory environment. Get Insights Tailored to the U.S. Tug, Towboat, and Barge Industry: Experience a program that is designed exclusively for this vital maritime sector. Position Your Business for Success: Access the tools and connections needed to streamline operations and achieve long-term growth. Connect with Industry Leaders: Build relationships with top professionals and decision-makers to strengthen your network.

TTB 2025 sponsorship packages offer tabletop exhibits, branded sessions, lead generation, custom email deployments and more. For more information, contact David Harkey O: 212.620.7223 / M: 973.563.0109 / dharkey@sbpub.com.

Hotel Reservations

TTB 2025 attendees can reserve at the Renaissance Mobile Riverview Plaza Hotel for the special rate of $160/night (plus taxes/fees). This rate is available 3 days before and after the event, depending on availability.