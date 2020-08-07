J.F. Brennan wins $13.6 million USACE dredging contract

J. F. Brennan Company Inc., La Crosse, Wis., has been awarded a $13,617,770 firm-fixed-price contract for dredging of Duluth-Superior Harbor.

Bids were solicited via the internet with three received. Work will be performed in Superior, Wis., with an estimated completion date of Nov. 22, 2022.

Fiscal 2020 civil construction funds in the amount of $13,617,770 were obligated at the time of the award.

U.S. Army Contracting Command, Detroit Arsenal, Michigan, is the contracting activity (W911XK-20-