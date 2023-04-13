Op-Ed: Smaller vessels get us to zero-emission shipping

We’ve got seven years to keep shipping in line with 1.5oC warming goals. True zero-emission shipping is currently possible for smaller vessels that have the potential to prove that zero-emission shipping is achievable for the majority of the fleet, writes Madadh MacLaine, founder and secretary general of the Zero Emissions Ship Technology Association (ZESTAs).

Net-zero is not true zero. True zero means no GHG emissions from a vessel, no toxic substances, and minimal upstream impacts. The technology required to achieve this exists today for smaller vessels and return-to-base fleets. The challenge, however, is that it must be scaled up at an unprecedented pace and expanded to larger vessels across the global merchant fleet if we are to meet sustainability goals.

Madadh MacLaine

Vessels under 5,000GT represent 15% of international shipping emissions, according to the IMO’s fourth GHG Study. Yet, they have not been included in environmental legislation, such as the IMO’s CII and the EU ETS. This is a wasted opportunity and a key barrier to action.

We are missing an enormous opportunity to ramp up true zero-emission shipping technologies during this decade by not using vessels of 400-5,000 GT, as a springboard for upscaling technology and building out infrastructure for larger, deep-sea vessels. By excluding smaller vessels from policy, we are effectively stopping ourselves from starting.

Batteries, hydrogen fuel cells, and wind propulsion technology are solutions that can be combined to deliver zero emissions now. Working together, these technologies reduce costs and increase efficiencies, creating a virtuous circle of complementary energy power sources.

For larger vessels and ocean-going vessels, wind reduces energy requirements and brings power into a vessel’s energy storage system (ESS) via roll damping, trailed props, etc. The ESS can be topped up under way, reducing fuel consumption, and therefore fuel costs and the volume of onboard space required for hydrogen storage.

Green hydrogen

Green hydrogen, used in energy-efficient PEM hydrogen fuel cells, can act as a range extender when the ESS is depleted. Hydrogen propulsion can also be used to propel the vessel into more favourable wind conditions where the ESS can be topped up.

Marine batteries compliment hydrogen fuel cells and wind propulsion to deliver maximum efficiency in zero emissions propulsion. They deliver instant power up to multiple MWh and have the greatest energy efficiency of any fuel or energy storage system. Marine batteries, and hydrogen fuel cells, when combined with electric drives, enable true zero emissions and optimized maneuvering in port. As there are minimal moving parts, vibration and sound, both onboard and projecting out into the marine ecosystems, are drastically reduced.

Creating satellite green shipping ecosystems around return to base and >5000GT vessels lays the foundations for future “Green Corridors” and overcomes the barriers to the uptake of these technologies.

Finance is ready to back a swathe of new investment, but needs assurance from policy makers to trigger upscaling. Hydrogen production is held up by a lack of demand, despite significant potential up-taker markets. Efficiency technology providers need cash flow to invest in R&D and explore upscaling for larger vessels. Shipowners need assurance that the technology is proven, and supply is available, while shipyards need true zero vessels on their order books to hone their skills, and the supply chain needs to start small and build out.

The offshore wind support vessel segment is an ideal place to advance. It is where renewable energy and shipping cross over—making it the perfect area to experiment with renewable energy carriers. Most support vessels have power requirements under 5MW—ideal for hybrid electric, fuel cell power. These vessels are also, return-to-base and frequently short-range fleets, with direct access to their own renewable energy sources—a perfect opportunity.

ZESTAs brings together stakeholder organizations from across the zero-emission value chain, including energy suppliers, shipowners, cargo owners, ports, investors, and insurers. Two years ago, our ShipZERO26 conference at COP26 was the first shipping event to bring stakeholders together to exclusively consider true zero emissions solutions. In 2023, our ShipZERO28 conference, to be held during London International Shipping Week, will consolidate action towards true zero. We welcome innovators and thought leaders to join us as we work together to advance zero emission solutions. Together, we have the power to overcome the barriers and build the foundations for true zero shipping.