Op-Ed: Fuel pathways need solid foundations Written by









LNG has created a strong basis in terms of safety, emissions, availability and costs that biomethane and e-methane benefit from, says Lana Sissing, Client Manager at Titan Clean Fuels.

While there is still plenty of scope for growth, LNG is now, in many respects, a mainstream marine fuel. It has been incrementally scaled, commoditized and commercialized over decades. At Titan, we are open to any fuel pathway that can substantially decarbonize shipping, but we do recognize that shipowners following the LNG route today have a head start that should not be overlooked.



The current orderbook for LNG-fueled vessels underlines that many shipowners already appreciate this realistic route to net-zero shipping. According to DNV’s Alternative Fuels Insight (AFI) platform, 28 new alternative-fueled vessels were added to the orderbook in July, 22 of which were for LNG dual fuel ships. LNG dual-fuel vessels make up around one third of the newbuild orderbook.

Continuing the 2024 trend, LNG bunkering volumes are also growing. According to SEA-LNG, Q1 2025 volumes in Rotterdam grew by 7% compared with the same period in 2024, and Singapore reported 18% growth over the first five months of 2025 versus 2024. LNG bunkering is developing rapidly in the Western Mediterranean and China too.

The status of LNG as a more ‘mainstream’ marine fuel also provides leading safety credentials for liquefied biomethane (LBM/bio-LNG) and e-methane. LNG has been safely shipped around the world for 60 years with no major incidents, rigorous safety standards are in place, and crews have had thorough training on how to handle, store and bunker it, as well as operate LNG dual fuel engines.These standards all also apply to LBM and e-methane.

All of these “LNG pathway fuels” also offer local emissions reductions. They eliminate up to 95% of Nitrogen Oxide (NOx) emissions and achieve virtually zero sulfur oxide (SOx) and particulate matter (like black carbon) emissions. These local emissions reductions improve air quality and support the health of people working in, or living near, the shipping industry.

Grey LNG has also provided a start on greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions reductions. While grey methanol and ammonia, for example, both increase GHG emissions over oil-based fuels, LNG is the only grey fuel to offer a well-to-wake emissions reduction, of approximately 20%. As a result, ship operators need less LBM and e-methane in a fuel blend to achieve their targeted emissions reductions compared to alternatives.

LBM is also increasingly available today for those shipowners and operators ready to take the next step. LBM offers close to net-zero well-to-wake GHG emissions, depending on the biogas feedstock and engine technology used. At Titan, last year we completed the industry’s largest ship-to-ship LBM delivery—bunkering 2,200 metric tons of the fuel to Hapag-Lloyd.United European Car Carriers (UECC), meanwhile, signed an agreement that will see their vessels sail on biomethane supplied by Titan for most of 2025.

While access to green fuels like LBM is vital, availability is also about international infrastructure. According to Clarksons data, some 188 ports offer LNG bunkering services, with a further 82 bunkering locations decided and implementing plans or under active discussion. LBM and e-methane can be ‘dropped into’ all the established LNG bunkering infrastructure, including LNG dual fuel vessels, with little to no modification required to equipment.

This widespread infrastructure means capital investments can be focused on scaling up production of LBM and e-methane. Speaking of which, renewable e-fuels are not anticipated to emerge at scale this decade, but when they do, they are expected to have similar costs of production as they depend on the same renewable hydrogen molecules and electrolysis capacity. As a result, the price may well be led by supply-side infrastructure.

As climate change marches on, we must move well beyond hypothetical solutions and adopt cleaner fuels that work at sea, at scale, today. LNG offers that right now, but importantly it also offers a solid foundation for green fuels LBM and e-methane. LBM is already building on the safety, emissions, availability and cost advantages offered by LNG, and e-methane will follow soon. As the shipping moves towards the multi-fuel future it needs to reach net-zero emissions, LNG, LBM and e-methane must be allowed to continue to compete on equal terms.