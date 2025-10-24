Op-Ed: Identity Is the cybersecurity perimeter in maritime operations Written by









By Bill Moore, CEO, Xona

The maritime sector is now a front line in cybersecurity conflict. Nation-state actors are targeting vessels, ports, and shipyards, not just to steal data, but to disrupt operations and gain strategic advantage. As connectivity expands across navigation, propulsion, and cargo systems, cyber risk is no longer an IT problem. It’s a direct threat to maritime safety, continuity, and global trade.

Why Maritime Is Uniquely Difficult to Secure

Maritime environments bring together aging technology, harsh conditions, and a global web of third parties, all of which make cybersecurity uniquely difficult. Vessels operate for decades with onboard systems never designed for remote access or modern cybersecurity threats. Shipyards rely on industrial control systems that often lack basic security controls. Ports depend on highly integrated logistics platforms that expose sensitive interfaces to external partners. Adding to the challenge is the widespread use of third-party contractors, OEMs, and remote vendors who require privileged access to critical systems. Each connection introduces risk and in a globally distributed supply chain, that risk is constant and difficult to control.

The Biggest Threats in the Sector

Nation-state threats to maritime operations are growing more frequent, and more strategic. Shipyards are being targeted for intellectual property theft, including proprietary hull designs and advanced propulsion systems. These breaches don’t just compromise innovation; they can delay the delivery of commercial or naval vessels. Vessels themselves face increasing ransomware threats, where a disruption to navigation or propulsion systems, even if temporary, can force operators to delay voyages or anchor until systems are cleared. But ports are perhaps the most attractive targets. A single incident affecting container management or terminal operations can ripple across global supply chains. Nation-state adversaries understand the geopolitical leverage this creates and they’re actively exploiting weak access controls and outdated security models to do it.

Real-World Vulnerabilities – Insecure User Endpoints

Maritime cyber risks aren’t theoretical. Insecure user endpoints are today’s #1 threat vector for cyber-attacks against critical systems. A compromised vendor laptop with remote access to a vessel’s navigation system could give adversaries silent access to alter chart data or routing recommendations, putting the crew at risk without immediate signs of intrusion. These aren’t science fiction scenarios, they’re plausible today, and they highlight how even a single insecure connection can endanger physical safety and mission continuity.

How Maritime Leaders Are Responding

Progressive maritime organizations are moving beyond traditional, IT-centric security approaches to adopt models tailored for operational environments. One key shift is the move from overly permissive VPNs to time-bound, task-specific access. This reduces attack exposure and aligns with zero-trust, least privileged access principles.

To further mitigate risk, some operators are introducing moderated access workflows, allowing onboard personnel to approve or deny remote connection requests in real time. This puts local crews back in control and ensures remote sessions align with operational readiness and safety.

Others are deploying tools that support live session collaboration and/or shadowing, allowing supervisors to observe, join, or take control of active vendor sessions. This capability strengthens accountability, accelerates troubleshooting, and helps detect misuse before it escalates.

These advances reflect a growing recognition: secure access is no longer a connectivity problem; it’s a policy enforcement and governance challenge. The goal is ensuring visibility, control, and trust in every user session, especially when third parties are involved.

Conclusion: Maritime Security Is Maritime Safety

Cybersecurity in maritime is no longer optional, it’s operational. From IMO guidance to TSA and IEC 62443 mandates, the industry is being pushed to modernize access controls and harden critical systems. But compliance alone isn’t enough. True resilience requires visibility, control, and trust in every connection. For shipyards, vessels, and ports alike, maritime security is maritime safety, and it begins with securing how people access what matters most.