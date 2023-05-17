Manson wins $49 million dredging contract

Seattle, Wash., based Manson Construction Co., has been awarded a $49,000,000 firm-fixed-price contract for dredging in Alabama, Mississippi, and Florida.

Bids were solicited via the internet with three received. Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of July 15, 2024.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Mobile, Alabama, is the contracting activity (W91278-23-D-0065).