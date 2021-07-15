Superyacht will have BAE hybrid power and propulsion

BAE Systems has been selected by luxury sailing yacht builder Southern Wind to provide the electric-hybrid power and propulsion system for a new high-performance superyacht, the SW96 Nyumba.

The HybriGen power and propulsion system will reduce emissions and fuel consumption for a quiet, clean, and efficient experience on the superyacht, which is designed for both long-range cruising and regatta racing and is currently under construction at Southern Wind’s Cape Town, South Africa, shipyard.

BAE Systems will also integrate a HydroGeneration mode on the Nyumba, This will see the propeller and motor act as a generator when the vessel is sailing. HydroGeneration mode will provide vessel auxiliary power and also recharge the energy storage for a longer zero-emissions experience.

“BAE Systems’ next-generation technology represents a significant investment in our electric power and propulsion applications for the marine market,” said Steve Trichka, vice president and general manager of Power & Propulsion Solutions at BAE Systems. “This electric propulsion technology will ensure that the SW96 Nyumba operates with the highest levels of electrical efficiency to maximize the zero emissions benefit of our HydroGeneration mode.”

The HybriGen power and propulsion system will include an electric motor, two variable-speed generators, a lithium-ion energy storage system, and vessel auxiliary power with shore power charging. This leading-edge technology leverages fewer, lighter, and more compact components with increased electrical efficiency and high power density. The modular and scalable design results in a flexible system tailored to each vessel’s specific power and propulsion requirements for a fully integrated solution.

Work on the program will be conducted at BAE’s facility in Endicott, N.Y.